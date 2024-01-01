$23,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Flex
limited
2016 Ford Flex
limited
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 107,855 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Flex Limited: The Epitome of Versatility on Wheels!
Buckle up, folks! Because we're about to take you on a joyride through the world of versatility with the 2016 Ford Flex Limited. This SUV isn't just a vehicle; it's a lifestyle choice. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and powerhouse performance, the Flex Limited is ready to tackle whatever life throws your way.
Let's talk about space, shall we? This beauty doesn't just have ample room for passengers, but it's also a master of cargo space management. Need to haul the kids and all their gear for soccer practice? No problem. Packing up for a weekend camping trip? Consider it done. The Flex Limited laughs in the face of cramped quarters.
But wait, there's more! With its all-wheel-drive capabilities, this vehicle is like a superhero in disguise, ready to conquer any terrain with grace and style. Rain, snow, or sunshine the Flex Limited has got you covered. And let's not forget about safety because, let's face it, being a daredevil is fun until it isn't. With advanced safety features, you can drive with peace of mind, knowing that you're protected from all angles.
And did we mention style? The Flex Limited isn't just a pretty face; it's a head-turner. With its bold exterior design and luxurious interior finishes, you'll be the envy of the neighborhood wherever you go.
So why wait? Join the Flex family today and experience the epitome of versatility on wheels!
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please note that vehicle specifications may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Platinum Auto Sales
613-561-4857