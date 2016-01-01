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2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - $257 B/W
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - $257 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
147,000KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC2GG288907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM
Direct Injection, Active Fuel Management and Variable Valve Timing technologies make GMC engines more powerful and more efficient than ever. This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This pickup has 147,000 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 1500 SLE offers high quality materials and latest in technology. This Sierra is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch diagonal colour touch screen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, bluetooth steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats and remote keyless entry to give more comfortable and relaxing feeling while on the road.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $256.99 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Direct Injection, Active Fuel Management and Variable Valve Timing technologies make GMC engines more powerful and more efficient than ever. This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This pickup has 147,000 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 1500 SLE offers high quality materials and latest in technology. This Sierra is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch diagonal colour touch screen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, bluetooth steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats and remote keyless entry to give more comfortable and relaxing feeling while on the road.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $256.99 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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