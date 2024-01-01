$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GLS
2016 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GLS
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,414KM
VIN 5NPE24AF9GH294179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 24770A
- Mileage 122,414 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata has a spacious interior with road-trip-worthy seats, a long list of standard features, and a smooth ride. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 122,414 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PLATINUM SILVER METALLIC, BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Automatic Headlights, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Steering, ABS, Rear Spoiler, Tires - Rear All-Season, Integrated Tu...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 Hyundai Sonata