2017 Chevrolet Cruze

SILVER ICE !!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

89,074 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

89,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM2HS504909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,074 KM

Vehicle Description

SILVER ICE !!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GROUP. TEST DRIVE TODAY !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

