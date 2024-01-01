Menu
Account
Sign In
LOADED XLT SUPERCREW !! 17 ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. A/C. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. PWR GROUP. AUTO START. BACKUP CAM. LANE-ASSIST. BLIND SPOT-ASSIST. CRUISE CONTROL. PERFECT FOR YOU !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Ford Ranger

97,844 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT 17" ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT 17" ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11213381
  2. 11213381
  3. 11213381
  4. 11213381
  5. 11213381
  6. 11213381
  7. 11213381
  8. 11213381
  9. 11213381
  10. 11213381
  11. 11213381
  12. 11213381
  13. 11213381
  14. 11213381
  15. 11213381
  16. 11213381
  17. 11213381
  18. 11213381
  19. 11213381
  20. 11213381
  21. 11213381
  22. 11213381
  23. 11213381
  24. 11213381
  25. 11213381
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH9MLD26111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230521
  • Mileage 97,844 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED XLT SUPERCREW !! 17" ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. A/C. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. PWR GROUP. AUTO START. BACKUP CAM. LANE-ASSIST. BLIND SPOT-ASSIST. CRUISE CONTROL. PERFECT FOR YOU !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2022 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. 18
2022 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. AUTO HIGH BEAMS. ADAPTIVE C 68,157 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry LOADE SE!! BACKUP CAM. 18
2021 Toyota Camry LOADE SE!! BACKUP CAM. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. LANE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENT 81,716 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor LOADED OUTDOOR CROSSTREK !! 17
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor LOADED OUTDOOR CROSSTREK !! 17"ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SE 85,400 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger