$19,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
Location
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
613-541-7977
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
174,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFF4H1265923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Strader Motor Sales Kingston
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Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
Call Dealer
613-541-XXXX(click to show)
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
613-541-7977
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van