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Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

174,000 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
14364784

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-7977

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
174,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFF4H1265923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

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613-541-XXXX

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613-541-7977

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$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

613-541-7977

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van