$13,495+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Kia Rondo
EX ONLY 43,300 KM!
2017 Kia Rondo
EX ONLY 43,300 KM!
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,314KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHT8A34H7180276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,314 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$13,495
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Autohouse Kingston
613-634-3262
2017 Kia Rondo