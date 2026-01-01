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2017 Kia Rondo

43,314 KM

Details Features

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Kia Rondo

EX ONLY 43,300 KM!

Watch This Vehicle
14082357

2017 Kia Rondo

EX ONLY 43,300 KM!

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
43,314KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHT8A34H7180276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$13,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Kia Rondo