2018 Buick Encore

Antenna, roof-mounted

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...

Radio, HD (Included and only available with (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system.)