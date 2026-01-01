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2018 Buick Encore
Premium
2018 Buick Encore
Premium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
140,000KM
VIN KL4CJHSB8JB561800
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio System, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Detection
This 2018 Buick Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style.
This SUV has 140,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Encore Premium is the highest trim level that you can get and comes loaded with many additional luxury features! These features include a premium Bose audio system, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assist and all wheel drive. This Encore also includes Buick Intellilink with Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start and many more premium features.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This 2018 Buick Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style.
This SUV has 140,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Encore Premium is the highest trim level that you can get and comes loaded with many additional luxury features! These features include a premium Bose audio system, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assist and all wheel drive. This Encore also includes Buick Intellilink with Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start and many more premium features.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
universal home remote
Oil life monitoring system
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Cargo mat, carpeted rear
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Memory seat, driver side presets for seat position
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel, heated
Air filter, particle
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Air cleaner, ionizing
Assist handle, rear
Cargo net, rear
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Side Blind Zone Alert
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note tone
Safety belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
Safety belts, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Buick Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. No...
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Mechanical jack
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Headlamps, LED
Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...
Radio, HD (Included and only available with (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system.)
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier and HD Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2018 Buick Encore