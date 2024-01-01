Menu
5.3L 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. 20 ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. BOX LINER. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

113,516 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT 5.3L 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. 20" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. BOX LINER. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT 5.3L 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. 20" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. BOX LINER. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKNECXJZ171237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,516 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. 20" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. BOX LINER. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. UPGRADE YOUR RIDE!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500