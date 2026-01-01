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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

134,565 KM

Details Features

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ

Watch This Vehicle
14537013

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

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Contact Seller

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
134,565KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC5JG149706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,565 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
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613-561-4857

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$32,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500