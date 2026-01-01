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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LZ
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LZ
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
134,565KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC5JG149706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,565 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
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$32,990
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Platinum Auto Sales
613-561-4857
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500