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2018 GMC Terrain

172,693 KM

Details Features

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14337320

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

  1. 14337320
  2. 14337320
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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
172,693KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV8JL332610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,693 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
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613-561-4857

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2018 GMC Terrain