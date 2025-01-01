Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Elantra

103,273 KM

Details Features

$16,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle
12091066

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

Contact Seller

$16,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,273KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,273 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
tilt steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petersen's Garage

Used 2004 Toyota Matrix for sale in Kingston, ON
2004 Toyota Matrix 220,809 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Ford F-250 XL SuperDuty Reg Cab 4x4 Plow for sale in Kingston, ON
2000 Ford F-250 XL SuperDuty Reg Cab 4x4 Plow 351,573 KM $6,650 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Accent for sale in Kingston, ON
2010 Hyundai Accent 238,233 KM $3,895 + tax & lic

Email Petersen's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-546-XXXX

(click to show)

613-546-1048

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,200

+ taxes & licensing

Petersen's Garage

613-546-1048

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra