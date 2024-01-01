Menu
Account
Sign In
SE 2.0L AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. YOUR NEW ADVENTURE AWAITS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2018 Hyundai Tucson

91,166 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11306831
  2. 11306831
  3. 11306831
  4. 11306831
  5. 11306831
  6. 11306831
  7. 11306831
  8. 11306831
  9. 11306831
  10. 11306831
  11. 11306831
  12. 11306831
  13. 11306831
  14. 11306831
  15. 11306831
  16. 11306831
  17. 11306831
  18. 11306831
  19. 11306831
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J2CA45JU835213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,166 KM

Vehicle Description

SE 2.0L AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. YOUR NEW ADVENTURE AWAITS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.0L AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.0L AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. 91,166 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Encore Preferred PREFERRED AWD!! LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. 18
2021 Buick Encore Preferred PREFERRED AWD!! LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. 18" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT/LANE ASSIST. PWR GR 72,730 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue 2.5L SV AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! PANOROOF. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18
2021 Nissan Rogue 2.5L SV AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! PANOROOF. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. BLU 45,614 KM $29,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson