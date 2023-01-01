$46,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota 4Runner
SR5- Leather Seats - Navigation - $349 B/W
2018 Toyota 4Runner
SR5- Leather Seats - Navigation - $349 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
48,400KM
Used
VIN JTEBU5JR6J5600724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 24088AA
- Mileage 48,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera!
Intimidating, with great on-road presence, this capable 2018 Toyota 4Runner is the real family SUV for you. This 2018 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The refreshed 2018 Toyota 4Runner is a capable quality built 4x4 SUV. This rugged family SUV can offer the best of both worlds having a refined technologically advanced interior with excellent off road capabilities. Ready for any adventure you set out to, the reliability that the 4Runner can offer will never leave you stranded, and will keep asking for more. All in all, this 2018 4Runner is convenient and comfortable at all times and on any road surface.This low mileage SUV has just 48,400 kms. It's alpine white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. The 2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Package is precision tuned from the factory to the highest standards, built to withstand any off road terrain while still maintaining car like handling. Options include speed sensing steering, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and part time or full time four wheel drive. Styled very aggressively and masculine, the exterior includes heated wipers, heated power mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, LED brake lights, front fog lamps and roof rack rails. Interior options include a 6.1 inch display screen with navigation, advanced voice recognition, Bluetooth and USB capability, integrated SIrius XM satellite radio, heated front power bucket seats, leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio commands, leather seats front and rear, remote key less entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, 6 power outlets, power windows, front and rear center armrests, low tire pressure warning, a back up camera and multiple passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $348.38 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $63405 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Power Steering, Traction Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Defrost, Sun/Moonroof, Premium Synthetic Seats, Floor Mats, Security System, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Privacy Glass, Immobi...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2018 Toyota 4Runner