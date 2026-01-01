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<p><strong>The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivering an <strong>estimated 13.7 L/100km city and 9.4 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The SXT trim showcases premium cloth seating that includes Stow 'n Go second-row seats that fold flat into the floor for seamless cargo conversion, 8-way power driver seat, tri-zone manual climate control with rear controls, and Uconnect 6.5-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio capability, and a 6-speaker audio system. Power sliding doors and power liftgate provide convenient family access, while safety features include ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSense rear park assist, electronic stability control, and advanced multistage front airbags. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, overhead console with observation mirror, and so much more!</span></p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

104,529 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT LEATHER - POWER SLIDERS

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14183380

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT LEATHER - POWER SLIDERS

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,529KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4KR706668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,529 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT featuring a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivering an estimated 13.7 L/100km city and 9.4 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SXT trim showcases premium cloth seating that includes Stow 'n Go second-row seats that fold flat into the floor for seamless cargo conversion, 8-way power driver seat, tri-zone manual climate control with rear controls, and Uconnect 6.5-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio capability, and a 6-speaker audio system. Power sliding doors and power liftgate provide convenient family access, while safety features include ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSense rear park assist, electronic stability control, and advanced multistage front airbags. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, overhead console with observation mirror, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan