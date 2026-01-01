$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT LEATHER - POWER SLIDERS
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT LEATHER - POWER SLIDERS
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,529 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT featuring a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivering an estimated 13.7 L/100km city and 9.4 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SXT trim showcases premium cloth seating that includes Stow 'n Go second-row seats that fold flat into the floor for seamless cargo conversion, 8-way power driver seat, tri-zone manual climate control with rear controls, and Uconnect 6.5-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio capability, and a 6-speaker audio system. Power sliding doors and power liftgate provide convenient family access, while safety features include ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSense rear park assist, electronic stability control, and advanced multistage front airbags. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, overhead console with observation mirror, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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613-634-3262