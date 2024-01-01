$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL 18" ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH
2019 Ford Edge
SEL 18" ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,260 KM
Vehicle Description
18" ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BLINDSPOT ASSIST. PWR SEATS. LANE CHANGE ASSIST. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. AWD. KEYLESS ENTRY. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. DON'T MISS THIS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email MyCar.ca Kingston
MyCar.ca Kingston
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
888-239-7066