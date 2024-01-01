Menu
18 ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BLINDSPOT ASSIST. PWR SEATS. LANE CHANGE ASSIST. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. AWD. KEYLESS ENTRY. DUAL A/C. CRUISE.

2019 Ford Edge

69,260 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

SEL 18" ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH

2019 Ford Edge

SEL 18" ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,260KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J96KBC39501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,260 KM

Vehicle Description

18" ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BLINDSPOT ASSIST. PWR SEATS. LANE CHANGE ASSIST. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. AWD. KEYLESS ENTRY. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. DON'T MISS THIS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

2019 Ford Edge