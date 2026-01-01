$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium ONLY 38,700 KM!!
2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium ONLY 38,700 KM!!
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 11725
- Mileage 38,696 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Featuring a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 delivering 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed manual transmission or available 10-speed automatic with rear-wheel drive and selectable drive modes including Drag Strip, Track, Sport+, Snow/Wet, and Normal, achieving an estimated 15.0 L/100km city and 9.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. Dual quad-tip exhaust, and 18-inch machined aluminum wheels with high-gloss Ebony Black pockets. Inside the driver-focused cockpit, leather-trimmed seating includes heated and cooled 6-way power front sport seats with driver memory, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with aluminium accents, dual-zone electronic automatic climate control, and SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 9-speaker audio system. Ford Safe and Smart Package includes Pre-Collision Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane-Keeping System, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Additional performance features include selectable MagneRide damping system, launch control, line lock, 3.55 Torsen limited-slip rear axle, and 4.7-second 0-100 km/h acceleration. This Mustang GT Premium delivers exhilarating V8 power, unmistakable exhaust note, and Ford's legendary pony car heritage for Canadian driving enthusiasts seeking raw performance and premium refinement, all with a CLEAN CARFAX.
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613-634-3262