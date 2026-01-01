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<p><strong>The 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Featuring a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 delivering 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed manual transmission or available 10-speed automatic with rear-wheel drive and selectable drive modes including Drag Strip, Track, Sport+, Snow/Wet, and Normal, achieving an estimated 15.0 L/100km city and 9.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. Dual quad-tip exhaust, and 18-inch machined aluminum wheels with high-gloss Ebony Black pockets. Inside the driver-focused cockpit, leather-trimmed seating includes heated and cooled 6-way power front sport seats with driver memory, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with aluminium accents, dual-zone electronic automatic climate control, and SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 9-speaker audio system. Ford Safe and Smart Package includes Pre-Collision Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane-Keeping System, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Additional performance features include selectable MagneRide damping system, launch control, line lock, 3.55 Torsen limited-slip rear axle, and 4.7-second 0-100 km/h acceleration. This Mustang GT Premium delivers exhilarating V8 power, unmistakable exhaust note, and Ford's legendary pony car heritage for Canadian driving enthusiasts seeking raw performance and premium refinement, all with a CLEAN CARFAX.</span></p>

2019 Ford Mustang

38,696 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium ONLY 38,700 KM!!

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14200979

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium ONLY 38,700 KM!!

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
38,696KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF4K5145055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 11725
  • Mileage 38,696 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Featuring a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 delivering 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed manual transmission or available 10-speed automatic with rear-wheel drive and selectable drive modes including Drag Strip, Track, Sport+, Snow/Wet, and Normal, achieving an estimated 15.0 L/100km city and 9.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. Dual quad-tip exhaust, and 18-inch machined aluminum wheels with high-gloss Ebony Black pockets. Inside the driver-focused cockpit, leather-trimmed seating includes heated and cooled 6-way power front sport seats with driver memory, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with aluminium accents, dual-zone electronic automatic climate control, and SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 9-speaker audio system. Ford Safe and Smart Package includes Pre-Collision Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane-Keeping System, and Auto High-Beam Headlamps. Additional performance features include selectable MagneRide damping system, launch control, line lock, 3.55 Torsen limited-slip rear axle, and 4.7-second 0-100 km/h acceleration. This Mustang GT Premium delivers exhilarating V8 power, unmistakable exhaust note, and Ford's legendary pony car heritage for Canadian driving enthusiasts seeking raw performance and premium refinement, all with a CLEAN CARFAX.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Ford Mustang