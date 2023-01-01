2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

$38,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 0 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9979298

9979298 Stock #: P01786

P01786 VIN: 2GTV2LEC4K1171958

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P01786

Mileage 69,017 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Bluetooth Connection, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Tow Hooks, Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, ABS, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Tires - Front All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Four Wheel Dri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.