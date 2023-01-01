$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sport ALLOYS. SUNROOF, APPLE PLAY. HEATED SEATS. A/C.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
35,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9555850
- Stock #: 220599
- VIN: 2HGFC4B83KH400128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,120 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL LOADED COUPE, SUNROOF, APPLE PLAY. HEATED SEATS. A/C. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
