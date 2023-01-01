$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX- Heated Seats
28,955KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 28,955 KM
Vehicle Description
The confident styling and impressive performance of this 2019 Honda Civic solidifies its sports car inspired evolution. This 2019 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2019 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This low mileage sedan has just 28,955 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX CVT. This LX Civic still packs a lot of features for an incredible value with driver assistance technology like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Bluetooth, Siri Eyesfree.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Wheel Covers, Temporary Spare Tire, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear Performance, Steel Wheels, ABS, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, Dayti...
