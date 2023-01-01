Menu
2019 Toyota 4Runner

87,108 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 WINCH BUMPER - AUX BATTERY WITH SOLAR PANEL

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 WINCH BUMPER - AUX BATTERY WITH SOLAR PANEL

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9992087
  Stock #: 10587
  VIN: JTEBU5JR1K5700120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour dark blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,108 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is a rugged and capable mid-size SUV that offers excellent off-road capabilities and a spacious interior! Packed with a ton of extras like a solar panel with Aux battery, bumper winch, Toyota Entune infotainment system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, an eight-speaker sound system, Rearview Camera, Navigation, power sunroof and so much more!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

