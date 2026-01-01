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???? 2.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive MAZDA CX-30 GT 2020 Premium compact SUV with AWD confidence! ????<br><br> This stunning 2020 Mazda CX-30 GT with only 66,637 KMs delivers premium style, all-weather capability, and exceptional fuel efficiency. Perfect for drivers who want luxury and practicality in one sleek package!<br><br> ? 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine<br> ? All Wheel Drive<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this MAZDA CX-30 and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2020 Mazda CX-30

66,637 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mazda CX-30

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14090001

2020 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

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Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
66,637KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDMXLM104039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 260433
  • Mileage 66,637 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive MAZDA CX-30 GT 2020 Premium compact SUV with AWD confidence! ????



This stunning 2020 Mazda CX-30 GT with only 66,637 KMs delivers premium style, all-weather capability, and exceptional fuel efficiency. Perfect for drivers who want luxury and practicality in one sleek package!



? 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

? All Wheel Drive

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this MAZDA CX-30 and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

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888-239-7066

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Mazda CX-30