$23,995+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Mazda CX-30
GT
2020 Mazda CX-30
GT
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
66,637KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDMXLM104039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 260433
- Mileage 66,637 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive MAZDA CX-30 GT 2020 Premium compact SUV with AWD confidence! ????
This stunning 2020 Mazda CX-30 GT with only 66,637 KMs delivers premium style, all-weather capability, and exceptional fuel efficiency. Perfect for drivers who want luxury and practicality in one sleek package!
? 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
? All Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this MAZDA CX-30 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This stunning 2020 Mazda CX-30 GT with only 66,637 KMs delivers premium style, all-weather capability, and exceptional fuel efficiency. Perfect for drivers who want luxury and practicality in one sleek package!
? 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
? All Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this MAZDA CX-30 and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2020 Mazda CX-30