BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16 ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

64,198 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

64,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBPAB78LM135004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,198 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Mazda MAZDA3