$32,495+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X1
xDrive28i PREMIUM PKG, LEATHER, PANOROOF, HEATED SEATS!! CRISP HANDLING!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. CARP
2021 BMW X1
xDrive28i PREMIUM PKG, LEATHER, PANOROOF, HEATED SEATS!! CRISP HANDLING!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. CARP
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,282 KM
Vehicle Description
PREMIUM PKG, LEATHER, PANOROOF, 18" ALLOYS!! CRISP HANDLING!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. LANE ASSIST. DON'T MIS THIS!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email MyCar.ca Kingston
MyCar.ca Kingston
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
888-239-7066