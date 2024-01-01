$28,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. LANE ASSIST. CRUIS
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,366 KM
Vehicle Description
BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. LANE ASSIST. CRUISE. REMOTE START. PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
