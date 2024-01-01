Menu
BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. LANE ASSIST. CRUISE. REMOTE START. PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

72,366 KM

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

72,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B62MRA74613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,366 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. LANE ASSIST. CRUISE. REMOTE START. PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

