2021 Ford Ranger
XLT FX4 CREW 4WD, ONLY 45K & $279 BiWkly OAC*
Location
D&D Auto Services Ltd
1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2
613-389-6359
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9733477
- Stock #: 1089
- VIN: 1FTER4FH6MLD41052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful Blue Ford Ranger Crew XLT FX4, Carfax Clean One Owner and ONLY 45K. The Essentials plus Blue Tooth, Satellite Radio, Cup Holders, Owners Manual, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lamps, Power Locks, Mirrors and Windows. Keyless Entry with 2 Fobs, Rearview Camera, Backup Sensors, Blind Spot Radar, Side Air Bags, Auto Start/Stop Option, Rubber Mats, Hood Stone Guard, Tow Hooks, Window Rain Guards, Locking Rear Gate, Certified, Serviced, Dripless Rustproof Protected, Factory Warranty, *Financing Available as low as 6.99 % OAC. Bi-Weekly Payments of $279 Calculated on 8 Year Term and does not Include HST or Licensing. No Payments for 6 Months Promo on Now !! Come See It Soon.
