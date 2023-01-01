Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Ranger

45,400 KM

Details Description Features

$44,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

D&D Auto Services Ltd

613-389-6359

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT FX4 CREW 4WD, ONLY 45K & $279 BiWkly OAC*

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT FX4 CREW 4WD, ONLY 45K & $279 BiWkly OAC*

Location

D&D Auto Services Ltd

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

613-389-6359

  1. 1679064170
  2. 1679064170
  3. 1679064170
  4. 1679064170
  5. 1679064170
  6. 1679064170
  7. 1679064170
  8. 1679064170
  9. 1679064170
  10. 1679064170
  11. 1679064170
  12. 1679064170
  13. 1679064170
  14. 1679064170
  15. 1679064170
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733477
  • Stock #: 1089
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH6MLD41052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Blue Ford Ranger Crew XLT FX4,  Carfax Clean One Owner and ONLY 45K.   The Essentials plus Blue Tooth, Satellite Radio, Cup Holders, Owners Manual, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lamps, Power Locks, Mirrors and Windows.  Keyless Entry with 2 Fobs, Rearview Camera, Backup Sensors, Blind Spot Radar, Side Air Bags, Auto Start/Stop Option, Rubber Mats, Hood Stone Guard, Tow Hooks, Window Rain Guards, Locking Rear Gate, Certified, Serviced, Dripless Rustproof Protected, Factory Warranty,  *Financing Available as low as 6.99 % OAC. Bi-Weekly Payments of $279 Calculated on 8 Year Term and does not Include HST or Licensing. No Payments for 6 Months Promo on Now !!  Come See It Soon.                

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Convenience

Tow Package
Rubber Floor Mats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

window rain guards
Auto Start Stop
Blind Spot Radar
Bug and Stone Deflector
Locking Rear Gate
Dripless Rustproof Protection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From D&D Auto Services Ltd

2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 115,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger XLT...
 45,400 KM
$44,495 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport S...
 19,645 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email D&D Auto Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
D&D Auto Services Ltd

D&D Auto Services Ltd

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

Call Dealer

613-389-XXXX

(click to show)

613-389-6359

Quick Links
Directions Inventory