SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16 ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. MAKE THIS CAR YOURS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Hyundai Elantra

81,710 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

VIN KMHLM4AG0MU166887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240199
  • Mileage 81,710 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. MAKE THIS CAR YOURS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

888-239-7066

2021 Hyundai Elantra