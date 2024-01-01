2021 Hyundai Venue

Menu
<p>This sleek red Hyundai is ready to turn heads on the road! While the exact model is unavailable, it boasts a range of features to keep you safe and comfortable behind the wheel. With 100,256 km on the odometer, this Hyundai is a reliable and proven vehicle thats sure to get you where you need to go.</p><p>Get ready to experience the luxury of features like heated seats, power mirrors, and a power sunroof. The comfort and convenience of this vehicle will make every drive feel like a vacation. And with its safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected.</p><p>Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today and take this Hyundai for a spin. You wont be disappointed!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Power Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> No more numb hands in the winter.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Feel safe and secure on the road.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Maintain control in all weather conditions.</li></ul>

100,256 KM

$19,288

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,256 KM

This sleek red Hyundai is ready to turn heads on the road! While the exact model is unavailable, it boasts a range of features to keep you safe and comfortable behind the wheel. With 100,256 km on the odometer, this Hyundai is a reliable and proven vehicle that's sure to get you where you need to go.

Get ready to experience the luxury of features like heated seats, power mirrors, and a power sunroof. The comfort and convenience of this vehicle will make every drive feel like a vacation. And with its safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected.

Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today and take this Hyundai for a spin. You won't be disappointed!

Here are 5 sizzling features:

  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
  • Power Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: No more numb hands in the winter.
  • Anti-Lock Brakes: Feel safe and secure on the road.
  • Traction Control: Maintain control in all weather conditions.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
