2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17" ALLOYS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,298 KM
Vehicle Description
COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17" ALLOYS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. WIRELESS CHARGING. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. REV UP YOUR LIFE!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
