COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17 ALLOYS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. WIRELESS CHARGING. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. DUAL A/C.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

79,298 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17" ALLOYS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17" ALLOYS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX2MM155676

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,298 KM

COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17" ALLOYS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. WIRELESS CHARGING. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. REV UP YOUR LIFE!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan