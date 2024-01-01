Menu
Account
Sign In
BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. DRIVE AWAY HAPPY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2022 Toyota Corolla

70,289 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START.

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11174038
  2. 11174038
  3. 11174038
  4. 11174038
  5. 11174038
  6. 11174038
  7. 11174038
  8. 11174038
  9. 11174038
  10. 11174038
  11. 11174038
  12. 11174038
  13. 11174038
  14. 11174038
  15. 11174038
  16. 11174038
  17. 11174038
  18. 11174038
  19. 11174038
  20. 11174038
  21. 11174038
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE9N3161106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,289 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. REMOTE START. DRIVE AWAY HAPPY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2021 Nissan Versa FUEL EFFICIENT FUN!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. 16
2021 Nissan Versa FUEL EFFICIENT FUN!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. AUTO HIGH-BEAMS. LANE ASS 79,398 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 7 Passenger T6 MOMENTUM 7 PASS. AWD. LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. PWR SEAT. CARPLAY. BLUETO for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 7 Passenger T6 MOMENTUM 7 PASS. AWD. LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. PWR SEAT. CARPLAY. BLUETO 79,242 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. 17" ALLOYS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. 79,298 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla