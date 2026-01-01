$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia K4
EX WIRELESS CARPLAY - KIA DRIVE WISE
2025 Kia K4
EX WIRELESS CARPLAY - KIA DRIVE WISE
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11711
- Mileage 31,618 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Kia Forte EX Featuring a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated 7.9 L/100km city and 5.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The EX trim delivers premium cloth seating, includes heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Kia Drive Wise includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, wireless phone charger, sunroof, 60/40 split-folding rear seats with 434 litres of trunk capacity, and a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines. This Forte EX comes with a clean CARFAX and a balance of Kia Warranty remaining.
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613-634-3262