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<p><strong>The 2025 Kia Forte EX</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Featuring a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated <strong>7.9 L/100km city and 5.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. </strong>The EX trim delivers premium cloth seating, includes heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Kia Drive Wise includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, wireless phone charger, sunroof, 60/40 split-folding rear seats with 434 litres of trunk capacity, and a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines. This Forte EX comes with a clean CARFAX and a balance of Kia Warranty remaining.</span></p>

2025 Kia K4

31,618 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Kia K4

EX WIRELESS CARPLAY - KIA DRIVE WISE

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14157721

2025 Kia K4

EX WIRELESS CARPLAY - KIA DRIVE WISE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,618KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFU4DE8SE150038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11711
  • Mileage 31,618 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Kia Forte EX Featuring a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated 7.9 L/100km city and 5.9 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The EX trim delivers premium cloth seating, includes heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Kia Drive Wise includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, wireless phone charger, sunroof, 60/40 split-folding rear seats with 434 litres of trunk capacity, and a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines. This Forte EX comes with a clean CARFAX and a balance of Kia Warranty remaining.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Used 2025 Kia K4 EX WIRELESS CARPLAY - KIA DRIVE WISE for sale in Kingston, ON
2025 Kia K4 EX WIRELESS CARPLAY - KIA DRIVE WISE 31,618 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2025 Kia K4