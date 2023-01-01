Menu
2003 Honda Civic

248,065 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2003 Honda Civic

2003 Honda Civic

LX~No Accidents~

2003 Honda Civic

LX~No Accidents~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

248,065KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9758845
  • Stock #: 1366
  • VIN: 1HGEM21513L814047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 248,065 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Honda Civic LX Manual:**No Accidents**
* Manual transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3950 +hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-XXXX

647-542-7562

