2006 Chevrolet Optra5

151,000 KM

Details Description

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

LT

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

LT

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10002824
  Stock #: PC1413
  VIN: KL1JK69Z06K369898

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # PC1413
  Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN LITTLE ECONOMICAL HB FOR YOUR DAILY DRIVING LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

