$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Buick Allure
4dr Sdn CX
2009 Buick Allure
4dr Sdn CX
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
150,511KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2G4WF582291152581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,511 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sold As Is
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Rear seat heater ducts
Front map lights
lockout protection
Rear window antenna
Front seatback map pockets
Steering wheel mounted cruise control
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio
Pollen air filtration system
Front & rear passenger assist handles
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Brake & transmission shift interlock
4-wheel independent premium ride suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
720 CCA battery w/rundown protection
Pwr 4-wheel Bosch disc brakes
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Solar Ray tinted glass
Body-colour body-side mouldings w/chrome inserts
Twilight sentinel
Automatic light control
Chrome front & rear fascias
Chrome waterfall design grille
Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front & Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain Air Bags
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Child security rear door locks
Internal manual trunk release handle
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
Security
Theft deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
Convenience
Analog instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Power Options
Pwr windows -inc: driver side express-down & passenger lockout feature
Additional Features
trunk
front footwell
temp & fuel gauge
P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires
rear courtesy
Dual body-colour pwr heated remote mirrors
Jack
delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming
door & trunk ajar
enhanced exhaust tuning
enhanced melt on deadeners
increased use of acoustic materials
quiet laminated steel
washer fluid level & oil life monitor
3.8L SFI V6 3800 series III engine -inc: electronic throttle control
Compact 16 spare tire w/steel wheel
Quiet Tuning -inc: laminated front side door glass & windshield
Halogen composite headlamps -inc: flash-to-pass
Lighting -inc: glovebox
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2006 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CE Manual 174,428 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn LX 183,460 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn EX 245,648 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2009 Buick Allure