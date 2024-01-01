Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Sold As Is<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1710523382690_7135227071962864 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2009 Buick Allure

150,511 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Buick Allure

4dr Sdn CX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Buick Allure

4dr Sdn CX

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,511KM
Used
VIN 2G4WF582291152581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As Is

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Rear seat heater ducts
Front map lights
lockout protection
Rear window antenna
Front seatback map pockets
Steering wheel mounted cruise control
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio
Pollen air filtration system
Front & rear passenger assist handles

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Brake & transmission shift interlock
4-wheel independent premium ride suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
720 CCA battery w/rundown protection
Pwr 4-wheel Bosch disc brakes

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Solar Ray tinted glass
Body-colour body-side mouldings w/chrome inserts
Twilight sentinel
Automatic light control
Chrome front & rear fascias
Chrome waterfall design grille
Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front & Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain Air Bags
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Child security rear door locks
Internal manual trunk release handle
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system

Security

Theft deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer

Convenience

Analog instrumentation -inc: speedometer

Power Options

Pwr windows -inc: driver side express-down & passenger lockout feature

Additional Features

trunk
front footwell
temp & fuel gauge
P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires
rear courtesy
Dual body-colour pwr heated remote mirrors
Jack
delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming
door & trunk ajar
enhanced exhaust tuning
enhanced melt on deadeners
increased use of acoustic materials
quiet laminated steel
washer fluid level & oil life monitor
3.8L SFI V6 3800 series III engine -inc: electronic throttle control
Compact 16 spare tire w/steel wheel
Quiet Tuning -inc: laminated front side door glass & windshield
Halogen composite headlamps -inc: flash-to-pass
Lighting -inc: glovebox

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2006 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CE Manual for sale in Kitchener, ON
2006 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CE Manual 174,428 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn LX 183,460 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn EX 245,648 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2009 Buick Allure