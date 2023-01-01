Menu
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

125,089 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

125,089KM
Used
VIN 2D8HN44E39R593116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 593116
  • Mileage 125,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Dual Glove Boxes
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Tire pressure monitor warning
Driver door sill storage bin
Observation mirror
Dual visors w/mirrors
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Instrument cluster

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
140-amp alternator
600-amp maintenance-free battery
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Safety

Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Brake/Park Interlock
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Tip Start
Sunscreen Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Tire carrier winch
Front air dam
Black grille
Black door handles
Body-colour fascias
Black license plate brow
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Belt mouldings
Variable intermittent windshield wiper
Driver door protection block
Headlamp time-delay off
Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
Rear scuff pad

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

