$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
125,089KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2D8HN44E39R593116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 593116
- Mileage 125,089 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Dual Glove Boxes
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Tire pressure monitor warning
Driver door sill storage bin
Observation mirror
Dual visors w/mirrors
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Instrument cluster
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
140-amp alternator
600-amp maintenance-free battery
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
Safety
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Brake/Park Interlock
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
Exterior
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Tip Start
Sunscreen Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Tire carrier winch
Front air dam
Black grille
Black door handles
Body-colour fascias
Black license plate brow
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Belt mouldings
Variable intermittent windshield wiper
Driver door protection block
Headlamp time-delay off
Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
Rear scuff pad
Media / Nav / Comm
(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2009 Pontiac Torrent SUV 147,825 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-2 145,029 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius c 5DR HB 207,769 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan