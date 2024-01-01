$2,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn I4 LX
2009 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn I4 LX
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
254,081KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAFG528797277445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 277445
- Mileage 254,081 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sold As Is
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
2.4L 16-valve I4 engine
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Interior
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Pwr windows w/driver auto down
Pwr door locks w/central locking
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Front/rear door map pocket
Overhead sunglass holder
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front map lamp
Rear coat hook
Cargo net hooks
Front/rear assist grips
Front seat back pockets
Safety
Electronic Brake Distribution
Front/rear crumple zones
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Side-impact door beams
Front seat-mounted side airbags
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Transmission shift interlock
Rear child safety locks
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Exterior
Body-coloured bumpers
Front/rear mud guards
Projection headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Power Options
(2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted micro antenna
Additional Features
pretensioners
(1) cargo area
delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
Towing/lashing hooks
(2) front cupholders & (2) rear bottle holders
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2006 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CE Manual 174,428 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn LX 183,460 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn EX 245,648 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2009 Kia Rondo