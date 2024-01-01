Menu
2009 Kia Rondo

254,081 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn I4 LX

2009 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn I4 LX

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

254,081KM
Used
VIN KNAFG528797277445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 277445
  • Mileage 254,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As Is

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
2.4L 16-valve I4 engine
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Interior

Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Pwr windows w/driver auto down
Pwr door locks w/central locking
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Front/rear door map pocket
Overhead sunglass holder
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front map lamp
Rear coat hook
Cargo net hooks
Front/rear assist grips
Front seat back pockets

Safety

Electronic Brake Distribution
Front/rear crumple zones
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Side-impact door beams
Front seat-mounted side airbags
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Transmission shift interlock
Rear child safety locks
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor

Exterior

Body-coloured bumpers
Front/rear mud guards
Projection headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer

Power Options

(2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted micro antenna

Additional Features

pretensioners
(1) cargo area
delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
Towing/lashing hooks
(2) front cupholders & (2) rear bottle holders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2009 Kia Rondo