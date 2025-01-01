Menu
<p>Certified, All wheel drive ,Low Mileage, Accident Free, Heated, Leather Power, Memory seats, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, CD Player, Air condition,</p><p>ABS, Cruise control, and many more.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra. </p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

131,685 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,685KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF81X99F352310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, All wheel drive ,Low Mileage, Accident Free, Heated, Leather Power, Memory seats, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, CD Player, Air condition,

ABS, Cruise control, and many more.

Taxes and License fees extra. 

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001

