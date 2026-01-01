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<p>AS IS VEHICLE</p><p>Stow & Go, Air condition front & rear, Bluetooth, CD player, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Cruise control, and many more.</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

216,594 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14203529

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

  1. 1780418107
  2. 1780418099
  3. 1780418102
  4. 1780418103
  5. 1780418106
  6. 1780418103
  7. 1780418094
  8. 1780418098
  9. 1780418078
  10. 1780418061
  11. 1780418055
  12. 1780418060
  13. 1780418040
  14. 1780418074
  15. 1780418059
  16. 1780418088
  17. 1780418092
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
216,594KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6HR617676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,594 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS VEHICLE

Stow & Go, Air condition front & rear, Bluetooth, CD player, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Cruise control, and many more.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
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519-748-XXXX

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519-748-6001

Alternate Numbers
519-748-6011
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$3,900

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan