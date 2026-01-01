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<p>OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle. </p><p></p> <p>Kitchener Kia is your local Kia store, showcasing the entire new Kia line up, along with several pre-owned Kia models as well as an array of other used brands too. What really sets us apart, however, is our dedication to customer service and exceeding our clients expectations. To see the difference, feel free to visit our <a target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.google.com/search?q=kitchener+kia&rlz=1C5CHFA_enCA911CA912&oq=kitchener+kia+&aqs=chrome..69i57j35i39j46i175i199i512j0i512j0i22i30j69i61j69i60l2.3557j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x882bf522947087df:0x12e8badc4a8361ec,1,,,%22%3E%3Cstrong%3EGoogle>Google Reviews</a>.</p><p>Lastly, we take this very seriously, and you can be assured that youll always be treated with respect and dedication in a fun and safe environment. Looking forward to working with you and see you soon.</p>

2009 Nissan Sentra

177,133 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S FE

Watch This Vehicle
14116300

2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S FE

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
177,133KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB61E19L675340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,133 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Kitchener Kia is your local Kia store, showcasing the entire new Kia line up, along with several pre-owned Kia models as well as an array of other used brands too. What really sets us apart, however, is our dedication to customer service and exceeding our clients expectations. To see the difference, feel free to visit our Google Reviews.

Lastly, we take this very seriously, and you can be assured that youll always be treated with respect and dedication in a fun and safe environment. Looking forward to working with you and see you soon.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-571-XXXX

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519-571-2828

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$1,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2009 Nissan Sentra