$1,999+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S FE
2009 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S FE
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,133 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Kitchener Kia is your local Kia store, showcasing the entire new Kia line up, along with several pre-owned Kia models as well as an array of other used brands too. What really sets us apart, however, is our dedication to customer service and exceeding our clients expectations. To see the difference, feel free to visit our Google Reviews.
Lastly, we take this very seriously, and you can be assured that youll always be treated with respect and dedication in a fun and safe environment. Looking forward to working with you and see you soon.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519-571-2828