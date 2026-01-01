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<p>OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle. </p><p></p> <p>Kitchener Kia is your local Kia store, showcasing the entire new Kia line up, along with several pre-owned Kia models as well as an array of other used brands too. What really sets us apart, however, is our dedication to customer service and exceeding our clients expectations. To see the difference, feel free to visit our <a target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.google.com/search?q=kitchener+kia&rlz=1C5CHFA_enCA911CA912&oq=kitchener+kia+&aqs=chrome..69i57j35i39j46i175i199i512j0i512j0i22i30j69i61j69i60l2.3557j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x882bf522947087df:0x12e8badc4a8361ec,1,,,%22%3E%3Cstrong%3EGoogle>Google Reviews</a>.</p><p>Lastly, we take this very seriously, and you can be assured that youll always be treated with respect and dedication in a fun and safe environment. Looking forward to working with you and see you soon.</p>

2018 Kia Sorento

103,534 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14090076

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6 AWD

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

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Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
103,534KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA56JG411717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,534 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Kitchener Kia is your local Kia store, showcasing the entire new Kia line up, along with several pre-owned Kia models as well as an array of other used brands too. What really sets us apart, however, is our dedication to customer service and exceeding our clients expectations. To see the difference, feel free to visit our Google Reviews.

Lastly, we take this very seriously, and you can be assured that youll always be treated with respect and dedication in a fun and safe environment. Looking forward to working with you and see you soon.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-571-XXXX

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519-571-2828

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$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2018 Kia Sorento