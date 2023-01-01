Menu
2009 Pontiac Torrent

147,825 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Torrent

SUV

2009 Pontiac Torrent

SUV

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

147,825KM
Used
VIN 2CKDL43F096246978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Front door map pockets
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Hex family whip antenna
Tilt steering wheel column
Pwr windows w/express down
Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
Rear floor HVAC ducts
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Brake/transmission shift interlock
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Rear door child security locks
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
Front seat belt pretensioners w/dual mode retractors
shoulder belt height adjusters
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) in all rear positions

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Battery rundown protection
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE
Extended life engine coolant
Electric assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Stainless steel single exhaust system w/resonator

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Rear intermittent wiper
Automatic headlamp control
Body-colour spoiler
Body-colour fascia w/charcoal lower colour
Projector beam fog lights
Rear liftgate w/pwr touch pad activated release

Powertrain

engine temp

Comfort

storage bin

Suspension

Sport 4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front strut type w/coil springs

Convenience

Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay
Centre console -inc: flip up/down armrest
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer

Seating

Rear seating -inc: multi-flex sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split-folding seat w/2-position recline

Additional Features

odometer
outside temp
2.48 axle ratio
155-amp alternator
Silver tubular roof rails -inc: satin silver finish
Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
Pwr body-colour mirrors
mist & wash
Flat-folding front passenger seat w/plastic panel on back
slide-out dual cup holders
CD rack
lower storage area
top storage pockets
lower side storage nets
Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Pwr programmable door locks -inc: outside key lock on driver door only
Content theft deterrent -inc: programmable horn & lamp activation
(3) front/(2) rear cup holders
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) in front & (1) in rear seat area
Lighting -inc: centre dome
rear cargo area
front dual reading lamps
(4) cargo area tie-downs
Active electronic all wheel drive
16 spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Pontiac Torrent