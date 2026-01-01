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2011 Dodge Ram 1500
ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,850
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
257,000KM
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # asis23674
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4.7L V8 4X4 - RUNNING AND DRIVING CONDITION. This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. Kindly do not inquire about what this vehicle may need to pass a safety inspection, as we do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required. The vehicle is in running order, but we simply do not certify vehicles with this age and mileage. We offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition. This vehicle was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.
OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
$2,850
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2011 Dodge Ram 1500