Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;>4.7L V8 4X4 - RUNNING AND DRIVING CONDITION. This vehicle is being sold AS TRADED and is NOT certified. Kindly do not inquire about what this vehicle may need to pass a safety inspection, as we do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required. The vehicle is in running order, but we simply do not certify vehicles with this age and mileage. We offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in AS IS condition. This vehicle was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.<br><br>OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</pre>

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

257,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14498680

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 14498680
  2. 14498680
  3. 14498680
  4. 14498680
  5. 14498680
  6. 14498680
  7. 14498680
  8. 14498680
  9. 14498680
  10. 14498680
  11. 14498680
  12. 14498680
  13. 14498680
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
257,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # asis23674
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.7L V8 4X4 - RUNNING AND DRIVING CONDITION. This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. Kindly do not inquire about what this vehicle may need to pass a safety inspection, as we do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required. The vehicle is in running order, but we simply do not certify vehicles with this age and mileage. We offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition. This vehicle was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ST Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 257,000 KM $2,850 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box 40,338 KM $36,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box 30,977 KM $39,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2011 Dodge Ram 1500