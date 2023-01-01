Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

ABC Auto Repairs

519-749-9905

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition

Location

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

519-749-9905

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612874
  • VIN: 1GTR2UEA7BZ356485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 selling certified for $10,495.00 + HST + Licensing.

Price + HST + Licensing

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-749-9905

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

ABC Auto Repairs

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

