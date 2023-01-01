$10,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-749-9905
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition
Location
ABC Auto Repairs
131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3
519-749-9905
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9612874
- VIN: 1GTR2UEA7BZ356485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 245,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NICE 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 selling certified for $10,495.00 + HST + Licensing.
Price + HST + Licensing
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE
ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed
Call us Now 519-749-9905
Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.