$5,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Altima
2.5
2011 Nissan Altima
2.5
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
214,071KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL2APXBC121273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Slate
- Interior Colour Frost
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1106
- Mileage 214,071 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Mechanical
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Convenience
External temperature display
Exterior
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Additional Features
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Total speakers: 4
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Wheels: steel
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Rear brake diameter: 11.5
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Steering ratio: 16.2
Wheel covers: full
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm
Window defogger: rear
Vanity mirrors: driver
Front brake width: 1.02
Rear brake width: .35
Axle ratio: 5.12
Alternator: 110 amps
Storage: sunglasses holder
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Center console: dual level / front console with armrest and storage
Reading lights: front / rear
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Headlights: auto off / halogen
Rear headrests: fixed / 2
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
