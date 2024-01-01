Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Honda Odyssey

172,213 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11219831
  2. 11219831
  3. 11219831
  4. 11219831
  5. 11219831
  6. 11219831
  7. 11219831
  8. 11219831
  9. 11219831
  10. 11219831
  11. 11219831
  12. 11219831
  13. 11219831
  14. 11219831
  15. 11219831
  16. 11219831
  17. 11219831
  18. 11219831
  19. 11219831
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
172,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H47DB507309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # C7309
  • Mileage 172,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda Odyssey EX 172,213 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 206,562 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, Hatch Back, Back-Up-Camera, Alloy Wheels, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, Hatch Back, Back-Up-Camera, Alloy Wheels, 215,199 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Odyssey