$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Audi A7
QUATTRO 3.0 PREMIUM PLUS~ BROWN LEATHER SEATS ~WRA
2012 Audi A7
QUATTRO 3.0 PREMIUM PLUS~ BROWN LEATHER SEATS ~WRA
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
135,003KM
VIN WAUSGCFC7CN003196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4029
- Mileage 135,003 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Audi A7 3.0 QUATTRO PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER SEATS & WRAPPED***CERTIFIED*** !!!!
The 2012 Audi A7 3.0T Quattro Premium Plus is a luxury sportback that combines sophisticated styling, dynamic performance, and premium comfort. Powered by a supercharged 3.0L V6 engine and Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the A7 delivers smooth power, confident handling, and exceptional year-round capability. Its sleek, coupe-inspired design is complemented by a refined cabin featuring elegant brown leather seats, premium materials, and advanced technology throughout. Offering the perfect balance of luxury, practicality, and performance, the 2012 Audi A7 Premium Plus provides a truly rewarding driving experience for every journey.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Memory Seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2012 Audi A7 3.0T Quattro Premium Plus is a luxury sportback that combines sophisticated styling, dynamic performance, and premium comfort. Powered by a supercharged 3.0L V6 engine and Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the A7 delivers smooth power, confident handling, and exceptional year-round capability. Its sleek, coupe-inspired design is complemented by a refined cabin featuring elegant brown leather seats, premium materials, and advanced technology throughout. Offering the perfect balance of luxury, practicality, and performance, the 2012 Audi A7 Premium Plus provides a truly rewarding driving experience for every journey.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Memory Seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2012 Audi A7