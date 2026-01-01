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2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

177,251 KM

Details Features

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14011917

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-899-3001

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
177,251KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9CR318949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,251 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Maple Auto Sales

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-899-XXXX

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519-899-3001

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$6,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Auto Sales

519-899-3001

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan