$6,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Maple Auto Sales
1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-899-3001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
177,251KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9CR318949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 177,251 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Maple Auto Sales
1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-899-XXXX(click to show)
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Maple Auto Sales
519-899-3001
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan