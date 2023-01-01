$10,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 GMC Terrain
SLE-2
2012 GMC Terrain
SLE-2
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
145,029KM
Used
VIN 2GKALSEK8C6278551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,029 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Spare Tire
COMPACT SPARE
Power Options
Power Windows
Power
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
glove box
Assist handles
Rear Seat Armrest
Electronic immobilizer
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
Media / Nav / Comm
antenna
audio controls
Convenience
Console
coolant temperature
map pockets
Comfort
Climate Control
HEATED
Safety
Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
Front safety belt pretensioners
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Suspension
Soft ride suspension
Trim
Grille
Additional Features
Rear
Chrome Accents
Generator
Rear Window
battery
speedometer
door handles
odometer
liftgate
Single
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
(1) rear seat
ENGINE
seatbelts
headlamps
fascia
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
Manual rear liftgate
stabilizer bars
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear Door
4 Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Front and Rear
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
Defogger
Glass
Seating
body colour
driver and front passenger
microphone
Leather Wrapped
Charcoal
Lights
1 bottle holder in each door
12-volt -inc: (2) front
120 amp
2.4L DOHC
3-point
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Mirror
Suspension system
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
centre
centre stack surround and deep centre console
charcoal lower
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
front passenger and rear outboard
front seatback
includes armrest
interior with theatre dimming
manual folding with blind spot mirror
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
power adjustable
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
2 cupholders and concealed storage
2 front in centre console
2 in rear centre armrest
250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
8-way power driver with power lumbar support
A pillar mounted tweeters
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system
Dinghy towable
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding
Pioneer premium 8 speaker
Visor
Wipers and washers
all 4 wheels on the ground
anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
centre channel speaker in upper I/P
centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
charcoal with chrome surround
deep tinted
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front halogen
front reading
front windshield
halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
head curtain with rollover protection
rear intermittent w/washer
subwoofer in rear quarter panel
voice recognition & controls
with cupholders
3.23 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
panic assist and hill hold-assist
and fuel gauge
inside rearview auto dimming
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2012 GMC Terrain