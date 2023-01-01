2012 GMC Terrain

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener<span> </span><a href=mailto:betaautosales@gmail.com>betaautosales@gmail.com</a><span> </span>Visit our website...<span> </span><a href=http://www.betaautosales.com/>www.betaautosales.com</a></div><div><br></div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1699294593517_9408933162342512 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><div>Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... </div><div>Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener<span> </span><a href=mailto:betaautosales@gmail.com target=_blank style=color: rgb(17, 85, 204);>betaautosales@gmail.com</a><span> </span></div><div><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1699290311233_21952323095307102 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span>Visit our website...<span> </span><a href=http://www.betaautosales.com/ target=_blank data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.betaautosales.com&source=gmail&ust=1699374559810000&usg=AOvVaw1kQ9dchwz-VsE7bpO4-dft style=color: rgb(17, 85, 204);>www.betaautosales.com</a></div><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2012 GMC Terrain

145,029 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,029KM
Used
VIN 2GKALSEK8C6278551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Spare Tire
COMPACT SPARE

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
glove box
Assist handles
Rear Seat Armrest
Electronic immobilizer
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
audio controls

Convenience

Console
coolant temperature
map pockets

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Safety

Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
Front safety belt pretensioners
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

Suspension

Soft ride suspension

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Rear
Chrome Accents
Generator
Rear Window
battery
speedometer
door handles
odometer
liftgate
Single
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
(1) rear seat
ENGINE
seatbelts
headlamps
fascia
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
Manual rear liftgate
stabilizer bars
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear Door
4 Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Front and Rear
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
Defogger
Glass
Seating
body colour
driver and front passenger
microphone
Leather Wrapped
Charcoal
Lights
1 bottle holder in each door
12-volt -inc: (2) front
120 amp
2.4L DOHC
3-point
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Mirror
Suspension system
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
centre
centre stack surround and deep centre console
charcoal lower
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
front passenger and rear outboard
front seatback
includes armrest
interior with theatre dimming
manual folding with blind spot mirror
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
power adjustable
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
2 cupholders and concealed storage
2 front in centre console
2 in rear centre armrest
250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
8-way power driver with power lumbar support
A pillar mounted tweeters
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system
Dinghy towable
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding
Pioneer premium 8 speaker
Visor
Wipers and washers
all 4 wheels on the ground
anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
centre channel speaker in upper I/P
centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
charcoal with chrome surround
deep tinted
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front halogen
front reading
front windshield
halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
head curtain with rollover protection
rear intermittent w/washer
subwoofer in rear quarter panel
voice recognition & controls
with cupholders
3.23 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
panic assist and hill hold-assist
and fuel gauge
inside rearview auto dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 242,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Civic Hybrid 1.3 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 Honda Civic Hybrid 1.3 186,112 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L 249,351 KM $8,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Terrain