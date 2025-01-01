$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Accord
EXL,Auto,A/C,Sunroof,Certified,Winter Tires,Alloys
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan? Check out this meticulously maintained 2012 Honda Accord EXL, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This elegant grey sedan boasts a sleek design and a luxurious black interior, promising a driving experience that's both stylish and enjoyable. With just 121,000km on the odometer, this Accord has plenty of life left, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle.
This Accord EXL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Imagine cruising with the convenience of automatic transmission and the added peace of mind of being certified. This Accord is equipped with winter tires and alloy wheels, giving you confidence and control no matter the season. And with the added bonus of air conditioning and a sunroof, you'll be able to enjoy the ride, rain or shine.
Here are five features that make this Accord stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this Accord has been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards.
- Winter Tires Included: Ready for Canadian winters, right from the get-go.
- Sunroof: Enjoy open-air driving and let the sunshine in!
- Automatic Transmission: Seamless and effortless driving for a relaxed experience.
- Alloy Wheels: Adds a touch of style to this already stunning vehicle.
Visit Auto Expo Inc. today and experience this exceptional Honda Accord for yourself!
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
519-208-0770