$27,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT,Wheelchair Braunability,Certified,No Accident
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and accessible minivan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this meticulously maintained 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, a vehicle designed to provide comfort and convenience for the whole family. This minivan boasts only 46,000 km, is certified, and has never been in an accident. Finished in a beautiful blue exterior and featuring a practical black interior, this Grand Caravan is ready to hit the road. It's equipped with a Braunability wheelchair conversion, offering unparalleled accessibility for passengers with mobility needs.
This Grand Caravan is more than just a means of transportation; it's a gateway to freedom and independence. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and easy driving experience, while the spacious interior ensures everyone travels in comfort. You can rest assured knowing this minivan has been thoroughly inspected and certified, giving you peace of mind with your purchase.
Here are a few of the features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:
- Braunability Wheelchair Conversion: Experience the ultimate in accessibility, making every journey inclusive and comfortable for passengers with mobility needs.
- Low Mileage: With only 46,000 km, this Grand Caravan has plenty of life left, offering years of reliable service.
- Certified: This vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection, ensuring its quality and dependability.
- Accident-Free History: Drive with confidence, knowing this minivan has a clean record.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride for everyone, with ample room for passengers and cargo.
